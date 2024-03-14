Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Windsor, Ont. on Thursday and met with union workers and officials.

During his visit Trudeau says he heard that what his Liberal government has been doing for the auto sector has been positive.



"What we're doing is making a huge difference in Windsor. The fact that we brought in these investments, have been fighting alongside them for better opportunities for workers in Windsor, for strength for unions, moving forward on the anti-scab legislation is a huge piece of it."



He says it's not all about defensive moves, it's also drawing in aggressively the kind of opportunities to grow in Windsor and support good union jobs into the future.



"I have had over the past many years great great conversations and working relationship with our union friends here in Windsor and indeed right across the country, and the big challenge is to make sure we're continuing to do more of the same. I know we're all agreed on how ambitious we need to be."



Trudeau says once construction finishes on the NextStar electric vehicle battery plant, the region could see more jobs.



"We know that there is an opportunity to draw in investment here in Windsor where great things have gotten built for a very very long time. We're going to continue to work to grow the economy and create the opportunities for Windsorites and indeed workers right across the county to thrive in a changing world. Our investments in the future of Windsor are things that are unanimous."



Trudeau was expected to meet with Windsor seniors Thursday afternoon.



He is set to join The Shift with Patty Handysides at 4:40 p.m.



-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi

