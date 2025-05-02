Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will travel to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, May 6, to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time since the April 28 election.

The two are set to discuss Trump's trade war on Canada and the talks could set the stage for negotiations on a new trade and security pact with the U.S.

Carney took questions from reporters in Ottawa today for the first time since securing a minority government in his first election on Monday.

Carney campaigned on being the best candidate to deal with Trump's aggressive push to reshore manufacturing through massive levies on imports, and the president's threatening statements about making Canada a U.S. state.

Trump toned down his aggressive rhetoric during the election campaign itself and recently referred to Carney as a "very nice gentleman."

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau spent his last days in office being frequently needled by Trump as he floated annexation and escalated tariffs.