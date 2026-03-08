Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced three byelection for ridings in Ontario and Quebec.

A statement posted on the prime minister's website says the votes will be cast on April 13 in the Toronto-area ridings of Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale and in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne.

The Supreme Court nullified the Liberal's one-vote federal election win in Terrebonne after the Bloc Québécois candidate challenged the results when a supporter complained she tried to vote by mail using a special ballot that wasn't counted.

Former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland's departure to become the adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the riding of University—Rosedale vacant.

Bill Blair, also a former Liberal MP, left the riding of Scarborough Southwest vacant after being appointed Canada's high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Those Toronto ridings are considered to be safe seats for the Liberals, while Terrebone was previously held by a Bloc Québécois MP.