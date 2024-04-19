A funding boost for primary health care teams in Windsor-Essex.

The provincial government has announced an investment of close to $2-million ($1,979,761) to the teams through the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.



The funding is part of the government's recent announcement of $110-million investment to connect up to 328,000 people to primary care teams across the province.



Here in Windsor-Essex, the funds are being used to expand primary care in human health resources and extend the outreach for the Mobile Medical Support team, which is operated by Erie Shores Healthcare.



Erie Shores Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Kristin Kennedy says the funding allows for hours to be extended for the mobile clinic.

"Operations originally were Monday through Friday typical work day hours which don't always service the general population right and so we'll be expanding into evening hours and weekends as well," says Kennedy.

She says the clinic continues to expand its access and services.

"We have dental care now, mental health resources, vaccinations, and a number of other opportunities ahead of us now moving forward too," she says.

Kennedy says they have been doing interviews with individuals who attend the mobile unit.



"We do know that 68% of the individuals would either have gone to an emergency room at Windsor Regional Hospital or Erie Shores Healthcare and or would not have sought care at all," says Kennedy. "21 per cent are unattached to primary care as well, all important statistics that help to enhance services but also for advocacy to the government that this is definitely and initiative that needs to stay here in our communities."



The mobile clinic has been operating for two years and services Windsor-Essex, Pelee Island and Caldwell First Nations.



Kennedy says it also assists the homeless population and low income neighbourhoods that are at times are not able to seek care.

