Pride sidewalk recently unveiled at Marlborough Public School

A new Pride sidewalk at Marlborough Public School on Melbourne Rd., June 2026.

There’s something new at a West Windsor elementary school.

Marlborough Public School on Melbourne Rd. recently unveiled a pride sidewalk.

The new sidewalk leads to the entrance of the school and was a student-led initiative.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, the project was developed by the school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) and brought forward by Nicole DeHetre and school principal Neil McAuley.

Students in the alliance wrote a letter saying, “A rainbow walkway would serve as a visible reminder that our school values diversity and welcomes everyone, regardless of their background, identity, or personal experiences.”

The sidewalk includes five distinct panels that represent the intersex-inclusive Pride flag, Two-Spirit feathers, and trans awareness.

The board says the remaining white panels include contributions from students and will be repainted each year, ensuring the piece continues to reflect the current school community.

The sidewalk was painted by local 2SLGBTQIA+ activist and advocate Stefanie Pest, and The Run for Rocky Legacy Project donated funds to support the initiative.

The board says all labour was provided at no cost.