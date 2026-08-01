Pride flag raised outside Windsor City Hall to kick-off Pride Fest

The pride flag raised outside Windsor City Hall to launch the start of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest

The rainbow flag is flying outside Windsor City Hall after being raised to mark the start of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.

It was raised Friday as the 34th annual week-long festival kicked off, bringing together members of the Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex, Queer, and Asexual (2SLGBTQIA+) community through inclusive and safe events, initiatives, and social programs.

Co-President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Mel Lucier says the raising of the Pride flag is always an emotional event because it’s a reminder of the freedom that’s been fought for and the things they’ve achieved as a community.

Lucier says every year there have been challenges in representing the community and bringing people together in a safe setting.

“Some years we celebrate and some years we have to move forward with a little more strength and power. I think we should always move forward with strength and power and be aware of our surroundings,” she says. “The people that don’t necessarily agree with our community give us knowledge and then give us pride in what we’re achieving.”

AM800-News-Mel Lucier.jpg Co-President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Mel Lucier. (Rusty Thomson)

Lucier says Pride Fest is all about bringing the community together to celebrate.

“Everybody just come together and show your colours, be happy, be yourself, and be safe. Just enjoy everything and all the hard work we do all year,” she says.

Lucier says Pride Fest is especially important for the youth out there.

“You’re safe and you’re loved. You live your life on your timeline, but you’re always welcome to come enjoy our festivities as well. Know that it’s safe out there for you and you’re loved; you’re welcome, and reach out anytime to our services,” she says.

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest runs until Sunday, August 9, concluding with the annual Pride Parade at 11 a.m. along Ottawa Street before ending in Lanspeary Park for a day of celebrations.

Click here to find more information about Pride Fest and the events planned during the week.