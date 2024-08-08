Dodge has released its base pricing for the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

Revealed this past March, Stellantis says its 2024 Dodge Charger is the world’s first and only electric muscle car and it will be built at Windsor Assembly.



The R/T model will have a starting Canadian price of $54,995 MSRP plus $2,695 destination and additional fees.



The Daytona Scat Pack will start at $86,995 MSRP plus $2,795 destination and additional fees.



Two-door coupe versions of the Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models will begin production this summer, while four door version will begin in early 2025.



Gas-powered versions will also begin production in the first quarter of 2025.



Models are to begin arriving on dealership lots in British Columbia and Quebec in the fourth quarter of 2024, then will expand to other markets as production ramps up.



Stellantis says it is expected to be eligible for stackable government EV rebates on all models, with up to $5,000 in federal rebates and up to $7,000 in provincial rebates.

