It appears gas prices in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are set to rise on Thursday, according to an industry tracker.

GasWizard.ca projects prices at the pump will jump 7 cents per litre to an average of $1.709 per litre for regular and 5 cents per litre to $1.989 per litre for premium. Diesel is set to see an even more extreme jump of 12 cents per litre to $2.279 per litre.

Those hikes are based on previously reported averages of $1.639 per litre for regular, $1.939 per litre for premium, and $2.159 per litre for diesel, according to GasWizard.ca.

Prices have varied by region, with GasBuddy’s Fuel Insights Report tracking the average cost of gas at $1.649 per litre in Windsor as of 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. The price was slightly lower in Chatham, at $1.628 per litre.

GasBuddy puts the current average price of gas at $1.68 per litre in Essex County and $1.65 per litre in Chatham-Kent.

The average price in Ontario has hit $1.658 per litre, according to GasBuddy.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza