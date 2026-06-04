Price tag for Banwell long-term care home doubles; construction nearly underway

Construction of the Banwell Gardens Care Centre is set to begin following current preliminary work and will be built across from the current site on Banwell Road just south of Tecumseh Road East. June 2026.

The price tag of a new long term care home in Windsor has more than doubled as construction is nearly underway.

Construction of the Banwell Gardens Care Centre is set to begin following current preliminary work and will be built across from the current site on Banwell Road just south of Tecumseh Road East.

According to officials with the long-term care facility, the price tag is now estimated at $90-million - a $50-million jump from the 2020 price tag of $40-million.

Officials add that several factors contributed to the overall cost increase, including supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19 and large-scale projects in both Windsor and Toronto. These projects relied on similar construction materials and skilled trades, driving up costs through increased demand and limited supply.

Residents were first expected to move into the new home in 2023. Officials stated in mid-September 2023 that they were looking to start construction in 2024.

The current estimated timeframe for opening the facility is the summer of 2028.

As of June 3, 2026, officials state that there were many steps involved in redeveloping the long-term care home, and required many levels of approvals. They add that the process took longer than expected.

As for the design and number of beds within the facility, officials state that has not changed. The new home will offer spaces for 192 residents, with six Resident Home Areas that will provide a mix of private and shared rooms. Each home area will feature their own dining room, spa room, lounge, and recreation space.