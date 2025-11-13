President Donald Trump has signed a government funding bill that ends a record 43-day shutdown.

The disruption caused financial stress for federal workers who went without paychecks, stranded scores of travelers at airports and generated long lines at some food banks.

The signing ceremony came just hours after the House passed the measure on a mostly party-line vote of 222-209.

Democrats wanted to extend an enhanced tax credit that lowers the cost of health coverage obtained through Affordable Care Act marketplaces and refused to go along with a spending bill that did not include that priority.

But Republicans said that was a separate policy fight to be held at another time, and they prevailed.