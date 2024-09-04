A $5,000 fine has been issued after a recent seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.
Canada Border Services Agency, Southern Ontario Region says over 1,100 pills of various prescription drugs, and 7,500 grams of a controlled pesticide were seized from a traveller on Tuesday, August 20 at the bridge's port of entry.
CBSA officials say the value of the items seized is $16,238 CAD.
#CBSA officers at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry seized over 1100 pills of various prescription drugs, and 7500 g of a controlled pesticide from a traveller. The individual was fined. #ProtectingCanadians #Windsor pic.twitter.com/2jvGAGZIOj— Border Services SOR (@CanBorderSOR) September 3, 2024