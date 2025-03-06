A heads up to residents in the city's west end that prescribed burns will be taking place.

Residents and drivers could see smoke during the month of March as prescribed burns are expected to take place in the Ojibway Prairie Complex, specifically in areas around Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, and Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park.

When the burns are taking place the areas will be closed to the public.

The city is recommending that nearby neighbours keep windows closed when smoke is in the air.

These burns are done safely, and are used as a management tool for Windsor's tallgrass prairie and oak savannah ecosystems for 40 years.

Continued burns are necessary to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie remaining in Ontario.