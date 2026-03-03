Don't be alarmed if you see smoke throughout the month coming from the Ojibway Prairie Complex in Windsor.

The city is letting the public know that prescribed burns are expected to take place throughout March in the Ojibway Prairie Complex, specifically in areas around Black Oak Heritage Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, and Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park.

These areas will be closed during the burns, and the city is advising neighbours of those areas to keep their windows closed when smoke is in the air.

Prescribed burns are used as a management tool for Windsor's tallgrass prairie and oak savannah ecosystems to help maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie remaining in Ontario.