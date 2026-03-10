A prescribed burn is planned in Lakeshore this month.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), in collaboration with the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) and other restoration partners, is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn of Phragmites within Tremblay Beach Conservation Area.

Approximately 20 hectares, or 49 acres, of the conservation area will be part of the burn, which is part of a coordinated effort to manage and restore this ecologically significant wetland.

An exact date for the burn has yet to be decided, as ERCA assesses the weather and site conditions, and the burn will only proceed when conditions are ideal.

ERCA states that a substantial amount of invasive Phragmites biomass burned during an unauthorized fire on March 14, 2025. While that fire was caused by illegal activity, it created an opportunity to accelerate restoration efforts.

Kevin Money, ERCA's Director of Conservation Services, says this is part of restoration work at the Tremblay Beach wetland.

"What we're doing is getting rid of all the dead stocks of Phragmites by burning it all off, and then you're just left with bare soil. And then we carry on in terms of next steps, next steps for us involve potentially planting some material, and/or just taking care of more stocks of Phragmites that come up."

He says the weather conditions have to be ideal.

"What we're looking for in terms of ideal weather is a wind that's blowing out over Lake St. Clair so we don't impact our neighbours with any smoke. So, that's kind of the best case scenario that we're looking for. So, we have about a month to see if that window will open up or not, and it may or may not, we're not quite sure yet."

Money says residents have been notified.

"We try to give people lots of advanced notice, and then within a 1.5 kilometre radius around the actual conservation area. We also are hand delivering letters so that everybody is aware of it, and then can sign up to be put on an email list, and then when we actually think we are going to be burning the sites then you'll get an update."

The prescribed burn will be ignited by hand and carried out by trained and certified professionals with extensive expertise in fire behaviour and control.

The conservation area will be closed to the public on Wednesday, March 11, safety measures to prepare for the burn are completed.