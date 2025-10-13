The City of Windsor is set to begin preparations for Bright Lights Windsor 2025.

To prepare for the initial phase of equipment installations, adjustments to access will start taking place at Jackson Park on Tuesday, October 14.

City crews will begin with fencing off the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East and closing the service road north of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens.

Access to all other paths and areas of the park will continue through this initial phase.

The city says that installation and accompanying closures will occur in phases once again this year to maximize availability of the park for visitors while preparations take place.

Over 105,000 people enjoyed the displays, vendors, and holiday entertainment at Bright Lights Windsor 2024.

To learn more about the event in the coming months, visit www.BrightLightsWindsor.ca or contact 311.