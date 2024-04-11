The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will remain open leading up to and during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Preparations are now underway in downtown Detroit and in the weeks leading up to the draft, several downtown streets in Detroit will be closed.

The tunnel will still remain open and accessible despite some of these closures before, during, and after the draft.

From April 15 through May 7, travelers should plan to access the tunnel via I-375.

Those travelling through the tunnel are encouraged to budget extra time due to expected delays.