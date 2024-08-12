Preparations are well underway for the 2024-25 curling season.

Curlers are being relocated from Roseland to the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex in south Windsor .



The move came after city council voted at the end of 2023 to move curling — after administration previously said it was not financially viable to continue curling at the Roseland facility.



Jen Knights, executive director, Recreation and Culture with the city says they have been working closely with the curling group to ensure a smooth transition into their new space.



"Certainly our team from the city has learned a lot about curling and I think the curling group feels supported. So we're looking forward to welcoming them to their new space and continuing on with the tradition of curling in Windsor, but it's been a really positive experience so far."



She says work is currently being done to transform the space.



"Part of that will be the fit-out and installation of a lounge space for them at Capri for use during the curling season. And then the other components obviously involve the field of play and the area that they'll be using for the actual curling, and so we are continuing to work on inventory and sourcing the different types of equipment."



Knights says ice installation and ice testing will begin in September through to the start of October.



"One of the things the curlers identified early on is that having dedicated curling ice was important, which we will be doing. And then certainly having high quality curling ice, which is the intent of having the current team from Roseland come over and join us for that process, as well as to make sure that our staff are trained."



The curling season is expected to begin in mid-October and continue through April.

