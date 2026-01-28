OTTAWA — Canada's premiers will huddle in the nation's capital today and tomorrow, with the economy, affordability and trade expected to be high on the agenda.

Today is set aside for the premiers to meet with each other, and on Thursday they will be joined by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The premiers want to show a united "Team Canada" front as trade tensions rise again with Canada's largest trading partner.

The meetings come a year since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office and hit Canada with blistering tariffs, and just ahead of negotiations to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement, due for its first formal review this summer.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the premiers stand united as the Canadian economy remains under attack from President Trump, and they will fight "tooth and nail" to protect Canadians.

Ford says he's currently focused on energy, developing critical minerals such as those in the Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario, and shoring up his province's battered automotive sector.