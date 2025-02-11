WASHINGTON — Canadian premiers are taking up the Team Canada mantle in Washington this week for a joint mission to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to drop tariff threats for good.

The Council of the Federation, which includes all 13 provincial and territorial premiers, is undertaking the diplomatic push after Trump put a month-long pause on his plans to slap Canada with 25 per cent tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

Trump delayed those levies until at least March 12 in response to border security commitments from both countries.

But Monday, Trump announced that on the same day in March he will impose 25 per cent tariffs on all aluminum and steel imports to the U.S., with no exemptions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who is chair of the council, will be speaking to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce today, while other leaders will join the Washington mission Wednesday.

Ford says he will tell Republican lawmakers and business groups that Canada has moved to protect the border and it's better for both countries to work together.