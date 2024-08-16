Premier Doug Ford has named Jill Dunlop as the new Minister of Education and Nolan Quinn as the new Minister of Colleges and Universities, following Todd Smith’s resignation from the post on Friday.

Additionally, the government has announced that Kevin Holland is joining cabinet as the new Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products and Graham McGregor is the new Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform.

Ford says with these changes their government remains focused on rebuilding Ontario’s economy and protecting public safety.

“As we deliver better jobs and bigger paycheques for workers in every part of the province. I’m thrilled to recognize Jill, Nolan, Kevin and Graham for their leadership and know they will each work tirelessly to serve the people of Ontario,” he said.

Smith announced his resignation as Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector.