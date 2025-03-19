A familiar name has been named to Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
Ford unveiled his new cabinet Wednesday, keeping most of his high-profile ministers in their portfolios following an election he won on the promise of guiding the province through U.S. tariff threats with a steady hand.
Peter Bethlenfalvy is remaining on as minister of finance, while Sylvia Jones will remain on as health minister and deputy premier and Stephen Lecce will keep his portfolio in energy and mines.
There are some changes, however. Paul Calandra will move from municipal affairs and housing to become education minister, while Jill Dunlop will move from education to emergency preparedness and response.
Mike Harris becomes minister of natural resources; and Todd McCarthy becomes minister of the environment, conservation and parks.
Andrea Khanjin, who was previously environment minister, is moving to red tape reduction. Graham McGregor will take over citizenship and multiculturalism. That role was previously occupied by Michael Ford, who did not run for re-election.
Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Trevor Jones was named Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness.
Jones was handily reelected last month for a second term, capturing 52 per cent of the vote, with 22,250 ballots cast for him.
Jones replaces Rob Flack, who was reasssigned as the minister of municipal affairs and housing.
Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health
Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness
Doug Downey, Attorney General
Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services
Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism
Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security
Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
Paul Calandra, Minister of Education
Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines
Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance
Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and the Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships
Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure
David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development
Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care
Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources
George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth
Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement
Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape Reduction
Lisa Thompson, Minister of Rural Affairs
Raymond Cho, Minister of Seniors and Accessibility
Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General
Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport
Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming
Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation
Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Francophone Affairs
Michael Tibollo, Associate Attorney General, as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General
Zee Hamid, Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform, as part of the Ministry of the Solicitor General
Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, as part of the Ministry of Energy and Mines
Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products, as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources
Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as part of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
Vijay Thanigasalam, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, as part of the Ministry of Health
Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services