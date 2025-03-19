A familiar name has been named to Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.

Ford unveiled his new cabinet Wednesday, keeping most of his high-profile ministers in their portfolios following an election he won on the promise of guiding the province through U.S. tariff threats with a steady hand.

Peter Bethlenfalvy is remaining on as minister of finance, while Sylvia Jones will remain on as health minister and deputy premier and Stephen Lecce will keep his portfolio in energy and mines.

There are some changes, however. Paul Calandra will move from municipal affairs and housing to become education minister, while Jill Dunlop will move from education to emergency preparedness and response.

Mike Harris becomes minister of natural resources; and Todd McCarthy becomes minister of the environment, conservation and parks.

Andrea Khanjin, who was previously environment minister, is moving to red tape reduction. Graham McGregor will take over citizenship and multiculturalism. That role was previously occupied by Michael Ford, who did not run for re-election.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Trevor Jones was named Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness.

Jones was handily reelected last month for a second term, capturing 52 per cent of the vote, with 22,250 ballots cast for him.

Jones replaces Rob Flack, who was reasssigned as the minister of municipal affairs and housing.

Full cabinet list:

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness

Doug Downey, Attorney General

Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Paul Calandra, Minister of Education

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines

Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and the Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships

Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure

David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care

Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources

George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth

Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement

Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Rural Affairs

Raymond Cho, Minister of Seniors and Accessibility

Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General

Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport

Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation

Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Francophone Affairs

Michael Tibollo, Associate Attorney General, as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General

Zee Hamid, Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform, as part of the Ministry of the Solicitor General

Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, as part of the Ministry of Energy and Mines

Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products, as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources

Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as part of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Vijay Thanigasalam, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, as part of the Ministry of Health

Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services