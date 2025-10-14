Premier Doug Ford is now commenting on last week's steel rally in Windsor.

The rally was held Friday afternoon along the E.C. Expressway at Banwell Road near a new overpass currently being constructed.

It was organized by Zekelman Industries, local steelworkers and workers from across the province.

They protested the use of foreign steel for the Banwell intersection project and called for policy changes to support the Canadian steel industry in the face of U.S. tariffs.

In a statement to AM800 news, the Premier says, “Instead of standing up for Ontario’s world class steel industry in the face of President Trump’s tariffs, Mr. Zekelman has repeatedly turned his back on steel workers. In 2018, he said he wished Trump’s tariffs on steel were higher. In 2022, he was fined for donating $1.75 million to Trump and this summer, he stated that be he “understands Trump‘s motives behind the tariffs” - tariffs that are taking direct aim at our economy, costing the Ontario steel industry millions and putting the livelihoods of thousands of workers at risk."

The Premier's statement goes on to say, "Our government has been clear, we expect all public services, provincial agencies and municipalities to prioritize Ontario and Canadian companies in procurement, especially when it comes to projects our government is funding through our $200 billion plan to build. We will take every opportunity to use Ontario steel and continue to ensure Ontario tax dollars are used to support Ontario workers. The procurement partners in this case were selected by the city."

Zekelman said during Friday's rally, ‘pounding foreign steel into our soil defies logic and common sense.’

He went on to say, "every time I hear that hammer hit, it’s like driving a stake in my heart and my gut. It’s terrible."

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani also attended Friday's protest and said while he completely understands their frustrations, he said city administration said the work was procured in 2024 prior to any tariffs being implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Marignani said Facca Inc. was employed as a sub contractor for the bridge structural work, and they acquired the steel pillars through two Canadian distributors who sourced the steel from Korea and Luxembourg - meaning they were not tariffed.

As of June 4, the United States upped the tariff on Canadian steel from 25% to 50%.

As of September 1, the Canadian government applied a 25% tariff to steel and aluminium products and auto imports originating from the U.S.

The $100-million overpass project will be ongoing until at least 2027.