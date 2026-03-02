British Columbians will adopt year-round daylight time, springing forward by one hour this Sunday for the last time.

Premier David Eby says this decision is about making life easier for families, reducing disruptions for businesses, families and supporting a stable, thriving economy.

The decision means that B.C. will be on same time zone as the Yukon and will match Alberta from November to March.

B.C. will remain one hour behind Washington state, Oregon and California during the winter months.

Eby says people and businesses will have eight months to prepare for the elimination of the next time change, which had been set for Nov. 1.

He says he's hopeful B.C.'s American neighbours will join the province in ending the disruptive time changes.