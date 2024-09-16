The Premier of Ontario will be making his way to Windsor today for a couple of different reasons.

Doug Ford will be in Windsor-Essex today, alongside an Ontario Minister.

David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development and Ford will be making an announcement at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The nature of the announcement is unknown at this time.

The two will then make their way to a private fundraising event in the city at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the fundraising event, which are $1,000 each, will go towards the PC Ontario fund and are still available for purchase.

Ford has been in the Windsor-Essex region a number of times since being elected as Premier, with the most recent visit just two months ago in Leamington when he announced the start of construction by Enbridge Gas on its $358-million Panhandle Regional Expansion Project.