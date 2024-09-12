The Premier of Ontario will be in Windsor on Monday.



Doug Ford will make his way to the region alongside MPP David Piccini, Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development on September 16.

The two will be at a private fundraising event in the city at 5:30 p.m., where tickets are $1,000 each and will go towards the PC Ontario fund.

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says it will be an exciting day.

"It's always a great day when Premier Ford comes back to Windsor-Essex. And I know that Monday is destined to be a phenomenal, and historic day for our community. When the Premier comes down, usually he brings something good one way or another, and I very much am looking forward to his visit on Monday."



He says he believes this is the first time the Ontario PC Fund has had a fundraiser of this magnitude in Windsor-Essex.



"I think it's a reflection of the growth and support for the Ontario PC Party in Windsor and Essex County. Obviously we hold really three out of the four local seats, and certainly we've gotten in every one of the ridings it's been a pretty good amount of support that each of us have received."



Dowie says he continues to go door-to-door to meet with local residents.



"I've been just so humbled by the support I get at the door. I know that the people have assured they are feeling that there's a lot of work to be done, that's well understood, certainly on affordability and housing availability, and make sure that people have enough to pay their bills with at home."



Tickets are still available for the event.

Ford has made a number of stops in Windsor and Essex County, including recently on July 19 when he was in the region for a press conference in Leamington.