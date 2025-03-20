The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has released its preliminary findings into what happened when the Delta Air Lines plane crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Feb. 17, breaking down its initial findings.

“During touchdown, several things occurred, the side-stay attached to the aircraft’s right main landing gear fractured, the landing gear retracted and the wing root fractured between the landing gear and the fuselage,” the TSB said in a video.

Officials also say an explosion erupted outside the aircraft, by the left wing, but preliminary data could not yet determine the cause of it.

“For everyone at Endeavor Air and Delta, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our people. That’s why we remain fully engaged as participants in the investigation led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. Out of respect for the integrity of this work that will continue through their final report, Endeavor Air and Delta will refrain from comment,” a spokesperson for Delta told CTV News Toronto.

The preliminary report focused on a few factors so far, like the evacuation process and organizational and management factors, as the TSB says more elements may be considered as they continue to investigate.

We've just released our #TSBAir preliminary report on the February 17, 2025 Endeavor Air #CRJ900 accident @TorontoPearson (#A25O0021).



The report provides a progress update and outlines the facts gathered so far: https://t.co/0AJlwuUYjP



Full video : https://t.co/IwSrxJjZY2 pic.twitter.com/7fB6EUVAgK — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) March 20, 2025