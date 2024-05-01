VANCOUVER - The Nashville Predators kept their season alive with a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.

Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier scored for the Preds, who narrowed their deficit in the best-of-seven matchup to 3-2.



Star winger Filip Forsberg assisted on both tallies.



After two scoreless periods, defenceman Nikita Zadorov got the Canucks on the board early in the third period.



Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 20 of 22 shots for Vancouver and Juuse Saros made 19 saves for Nashville.



The series returns to Nashville for Game 6 on Friday night.

