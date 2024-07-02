The Nashville Predators made a big splash on the opening day of NHL free agency by signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei.

Marchessault, the 2023 playoff MVP got a five-year deal worth $27.5 million.

Stamkos leaves Tampa Bay after 16 seasons that included winning the Stanley Cup twice and making two other trips to the final.



He signed for $32 million over four years. Jake Guentzel signed with the Lightning as part of them replacing Stamkos.



Teams combined to commit a record $1.12 billion in salaries.

