The Nashville Predators made a big splash on the opening day of NHL free agency by signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei.
Marchessault, the 2023 playoff MVP got a five-year deal worth $27.5 million.
Stamkos leaves Tampa Bay after 16 seasons that included winning the Stanley Cup twice and making two other trips to the final.
He signed for $32 million over four years. Jake Guentzel signed with the Lightning as part of them replacing Stamkos.
Teams combined to commit a record $1.12 billion in salaries.
