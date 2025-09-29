80 workers at Precision Stamping in Windsor have a new collective agreement.

The workers are represented by Unifor Local 195 and are members of the Precision Stamping Plant 3 Unit.

On Sunday, they voted 76.5% in favour of the three-year agreement.

The deal includes front-loaded wage increases in year one and increases in years two and three.

The agreement also includes a signing bonus, an annual lump sum Christmas bonus, overtime language improvements, eight unpaid emergency days per year and health care benefit improvements.

According to the company's website, Precision Stamping Group is a Tier 2 supplier of automotive stampings.

The company says it "currently supplies six OEM supplier facilities with stampings that are used in vehicles produced primarily by GM, Chrysler, Nissan and Honda."