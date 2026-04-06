If you're thinking about running for municipal council or a school board in the October 2026 election, a regional pre-election candidate information session will be held on Wednesday April 8.

The session, hosted by the County of Essex, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the County of Essex Administration Building, with a Zoom option also available.

County Clerk Katherine Hebert said the session will will provide an overview of eligibility requirements, nomination and filing processes, campaign rules, key election timelines, and roles and responsibilities.

"What people can expect from this free session is information provided from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [a] question period, they can ask what they want to ask and get some answers about what they might expect out of their candidacy if they choose to put their name in," Hebert said.

She said a consultant with both administrative and political municipal experience will be part of the session.

"They have lots of advice and information on how being involved in a municipal election as a candidate, and as a member of council, if they are elected, might affect their time, their schedule, their life, their family, their job, and all of the other considerations that there might be for an elected official," she said.

Hebert added that there will be opportunities for questions and candidate packages from local municipalities.

"There will be representation here from each of the local municipalities, including Windsor and Pelee," she said. "Interested parties can pick up a candidate package following the presentations."

Advanced registration is required.

Approximately 60 people had registered for Wednesday's session.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian