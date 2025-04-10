The leader of the People's Party of Canada made a stop in Windsor.

Maxime Bernier was in the city on Wednesday evening for a campaign stop.

The event saw approximately 50 people in attendance at the Windsor Club, and Bernier took the time to speak with his supporters during the evening.

Bernier was a former member of the Conservative Party, however he left in 2018 to form the PPC. In the last federal election, despite not winning any seats, he earned nearly five per cent of the vote share.

Bernier spoke about the tariffs put in the place by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well a mass immigration, and his plans if elected.

He says the PPC would not impose any retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

"Yes that will hurt our export in the U.S., and so what we must do, we must sit with him, having a deal right now and a new deal by putting supply management on the table and having that discussion. Trump is using tariffs for negotiations."

Bernier says he would implement an immigration moratorium.

"More people are coming to our country, we have an economy growth because of that, but the growth of the population is faster than the growth of the economy, and our GDP per capita is going down. Our purchasing power is going down, and our standard of living the same if you compare that with 10 years ago. The last 10 years we didn't create any wealth."

He says the Liberals and Conservatives are not fiscally responsible.

"If you want to lower taxes permanently, we need to balance the budget, and we can do that in our first year. That's the proposal of the People's Party, balancing the budget the first year, the second year with all of the surplus to lower taxes to businesses and also individuals."

During the campaign stop, Bernier was joined by local PPC candidates.

Jacob Bezaire is running for the party in Windsor West, Nick Babic is running in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, Jason Henry is running for the party in Essex, and Trevor Lee is running in the riding of Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

Voters will return to the polls on April 28.