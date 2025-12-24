The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.7 billion and is one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.

The lottery group will be drawing the 4th-largest jackpot ever on Christmas Eve.

The record U.S. jackpot is $2.04 billion from back in 2022.

The odds of winning Wednesday's jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

One math professor says those odds are equivalent to selecting one marked dollar bill from a stack 19 miles high.

Those unfavorable odds are by design to help the lottery create billion-dollar jackpots.

There are still other million-dollar prizes that players can win.