The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.7 billion and is one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.
The lottery group will be drawing the 4th-largest jackpot ever on Christmas Eve.
The record U.S. jackpot is $2.04 billion from back in 2022.
The odds of winning Wednesday's jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
One math professor says those odds are equivalent to selecting one marked dollar bill from a stack 19 miles high.
Those unfavorable odds are by design to help the lottery create billion-dollar jackpots.
There are still other million-dollar prizes that players can win.