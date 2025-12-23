The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an eye-popping $1.7 billion after yet another drawing passed without a big winner.

The numbers drawn Monday night were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and the Powerball 7.

There have been 46 straight drawings without a big winner since early September.

The next drawing will be Christmas Eve on Wednesday.

The prize is expected to be the 4th-largest in U.S. lottery history. Powerball tickets cost $2.

The game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.