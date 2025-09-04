The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an eye-popping $1.7 billion after yet another drawing passed without a big winner.

The numbers selected Wednesday were: 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with the Powerball number being 22.

Since May 31, there have been 41 straight drawings without a big winner.

The next drawing will be Saturday night, with the prize expected to be the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.