DES MOINES, Iowa - The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $865 million after yet another drawing without a big winner, continuing a winless streak that dates to New Year's Day.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 19, 53 68 and red ball 23.



Since the last jackpot winner on Jan. 1, there have been 36-straight drawings without someone matching all of the game's six numbers.



It's tough to win the Powerball jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 292.2 million.



The $865 million prize on the line for the next drawing Wednesday night is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity.



Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Wednesday night's drawing would be an estimated $416 million.

