Power has been restored to residents in east Windsor.

A small number of Riverside residents, a small number of Twin Oaks Industrial residents, 4,700 East Riverside residents, and 2,400 Forest Glade residents were without power on Sunday morning.

ENWIN posted to social media that power was restored shortly after 11 a.m.

Anyone still without power is urged to contact ENWIN at 519-255-2727.