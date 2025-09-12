Warning: contains graphic content.

Windsor Police are appealing to the public for other potential victims to come forward following the attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of a four-year-old boy.

Police say there may be other victims after 46-year-old Shahzad Hameedi possessed multiple forms of identification and was in contact with multiple women across Canada through various dating apps.

On June 25, 2025, an investigation was launched after a woman reported significant injuries to her four year old son consistent with sexual assault following an unsupervised visit with Hameedi. He then fled to the United States before police could locate him.

Investigators later determined that three days prior to the assault on the child, Hameedi had allegedly forcibly entered the family's home in the 3300 block of Askin Avenue and choked the child's mother during a violent break-and-enter. Police say he wore a mask at the time of the break-in, and the mother was unaware that it was Hameedi.

On June 27, 2025, an arrest warrant was issued and members of the United States Marshals Service, with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, arrested Hameedi at a home in Royal Oak, Michigan.

A search of the home found evidence of a plot to kidnap the child from Windsor and hold him for ransom.

According to the documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office, during the search of Hameedi's home agents recovered a laminated ransom note, and evidence showed that Hameedi had researched tranquilizers and assembled items such as a stun gun, a toddler life vest, zip ties, duct tape, rubber gloves, and strong cold medication with a funnel.

He is currently being held in a U.S. detention centre and is facing several charges and remains wanted in Windsor on nine criminal charges including aggravated sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, and assault causing bodily harm.

Windsor Police Staff Sgt. Dave Tennent says following Hameedi's visit with the four-year-old, the boy had several injuries.

"We later determined that those injuries were consistent with the little boy being sexually assaulted so that triggered, obviously, a massive police investigation. The little boy was transported to a London hospital and our Major Crime Unit took over the investigation."

He says Hameedi was arrested at a home in Royal Oak, Michigan.

"Our U.S. counterparts were able to executed search warrants on Mr. Hameedi's residence, as well as his vehicle, and several other things. Our U.S. counterparts seized evidence in relation to our offence, which we believe the evidence will contribute to the offences here in Canada."

Tennent says Hameedi possessed several pieces of ID and police believe there may be other victims.

"Both in Canada and the U.S., so there's different states in the U.S., he was linked to different addresses in Canada, so there always is a potential that there could be other victims out there."

He says police continue to investigate the motive.

"We have never had an opportunity to actually interview Mr. Hameedi. He fled to the U.S. after the sexual assault and he has not returned to Canada, and we have not actually executed our arrest warrant, so we've never had the opportunity of having a face-to-face conversation with Mr. Hameedi."

Police state that Hameedi was linked to multiple addresses in Canada and had an Ontario drivers license. He also had multiple addresses in the United States in Michigan, New York State, and Indiana.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers, and additional victims are asked to come forward.