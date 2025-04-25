Two measles exposure points have been identified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit lists a possible exposure point at the Walmart Supercentre at 304 Erie St. S. in Leamington on Friday, April 18, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Another exposure point has been identified in the emergency department at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus at 1995 Lens Ave. in Windsor on Monday, April 21, at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, April 22, at 10:15 a.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.