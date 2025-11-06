Those who receive services at John McGivney Children's Centre (JMCC) may experience a disruption in resources.

The company and OPSEU Local 170 were in bargaining for a fair deal before talks broke off earlier this week. A labour disruption could begin as early as 12:01 a.m. on November 13 if an agreement is not reached.

According to John McGivney, the company presented the union with their "best offer", which included wage enhancements and other increases. The company says without increases to their base funding from the Ministry, they are unable to meet the monetary demands being made by the union. JMCC states that their last offer remains on the table.

Local 170 states they do not intend to initiate a strike.

The union says the bargaining team has requested mediation, and have asked the employer return to the table, but they have not accepted any offer to do so.

The company states that if the union wishes to discuss the offer that was last presented and work within that monetary framework, they will meet at the table. However, they "do not believe mediation will resolve the outstanding issues".

John McGivney Children's Centre serves approximately 4,000 children per year with services like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, autism support, and more.

OPSEU says management needs to show leadership and advocate for funding increases as low wages have made it hard to recruit and retain skilled professionals for these programs.

Families will be kept informed if there are any changes to their services.