The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) says its donations are being affected by the ongoing Canada Post strike.

WECHS is issuing an appeal for alternative donations ahead of Giving Tuesday, a day to encourage people to do good, whether it's by donating, volunteering, or showing up for a cause.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, WECHS executive director Lynnette Bain says the organization is looking to raise money to replace dog beds in the kennels.

"You can imagine the wear and tear that these things get, and we use a special kind of sling type bed that is pretty indestructible, though they do wear out. They're Kuranda dog beds , and we're looking to raise enough to replace all of them in our shelter."

She says the postal strike is having an impact on donations.

"Our annual giving campaign for the holiday's isn't where it should be at this time of year because of maybe perhaps donations being stuck in the mail. We're really looking to shed some light on that and what we're going through and hopefully bring awareness to other ways that people can donate."

Bain says donations will be used to help ensure animals continue to receive life-saving care, food, and shelter during this critical time.

"It costs a lot of money to keep a dog. Anyone who has a dog in their home they know the cost of it is, but we're looking to really help out there right now consideration our donations have been affected by the postal strike."