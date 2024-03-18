Some residents of Belle River will have their postal codes changed this spring.

Those affected have received a letter from Canada Post stating the need to have their postal codes changed due to significant community growth.



Canada Post says the changes will allow for better processing of mail and parcels and improve service to the community.



In a statement to AM800 News, Canada Post says postal code changes do not happen often.



"We go to great lengths not to change them, updates may be required for a variety of reasons, such as accommodating delivery route adjustments, supporting future growth in a community (for example, new subdivisions or infill projects), and can happen when converting rural or general delivery addresses to civic/physical addresses."



Affected residents are instructed to continue using their current postal code until they receive further details from Canada Post.



To help facilitate the change, Canada Post says it will be providing customers with free mail forwarding services for 12 months to allow them time to update their addresses with those who send them mail.



Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey says the municipality is still assessing the change.



"Lakeshore has not been involved with the changes to local postal codes, so all questions should be directed to Canada Post. The municipality has received similar information to what residents have received, and we're currently waiting to better understand how these changes will impact our operations."

