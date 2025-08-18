The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is alerting the public of a potential Hepatitis A exposure in Tecumseh.

If you were at Fratelli’s Pasta Grill at 13340 Lanoue Street in Tecumseh at any point from Aug. 1 to 6 and aren’t vaccinated against Hepatitis A, you may have been exposed.

Fratelli issued a statement to CTV News:

“An employee of ours became ill after returning from international travel. Importantly, once symptoms appeared, this individual did not return to work. We immediately implemented all recommended health and safety precautions, and at no point were our staff or valued guests at risk.

Because the illness surfaced nearly a month after his trip, there was no way to anticipate this situation beforehand.

The well-being of our employees and customers is always our top priority, and we remain committed to providing a safe dining environment. Anyone with further questions is encouraged to contact the Health Board, who can confirm these details.

We sincerely thank our community for their trust and support.”

WECHU held a walk-in vaccine clinic last Wednesday at 1005 Ouellette Avenue in Windsor.

Patrons can also get treatment by appointment until Aug. 20. To do so, call 519-258-2146 extension 1420. You are asked to bring your immunization record.

If you ate at Fratelli’s, WECHU says you should monitor for symptoms up to 50 days after.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

- Fever

- Dark urine

- Loss of appetite

- Feeling tired

- Nausea and vomiting

- Stomach cramps

- Jaundice

WECHU said the best way to prevent Hepatitis A is to get vaccinated within 14 days of exposure.

The specific dates to note are July 19 and 20 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. and July 22 and 23 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.