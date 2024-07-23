The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding the public to stay safe to prevent possible rabies exposure.

The Health Unit put out a notice on Monday stating that they received a report of a positive result for rabies in a bat that was captured locally. There was no human exposure to the bat, and the risk remains low for rabies transmission.

The Health Unit is reminding the public to avoid contact with wildlife such as bats, raccoons, foxes, and skunks, and avoid contact with unfamiliar domestic animals like dogs and cats.

WECHU has put out tips for the public to follow to prevent exposure, such as not feeding wild animals, do not disturb animals that are eating, sleeping, or with their young, ensure your animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations, ensure your garbage cans are properly sealed, keep pets and children away from wild or stray animals, among others.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health for the WECHU, says everyone should take precautions.

"We have not fed the wild animals, or disturbing them whether they are eating, sleeping, or they're taking care of their young. And if you see two animals are fighting we shouldn't interfere in that."

He says there are ways parents can teach preventative measures at home.



"With our children we should teach them about animal safety. We had cases that children were playing with a dead bat, which is very dangerous, and we need to ensure that our children are reporting to us if they're scratched or bitten by an animal."



He says it's important to ensure your pets are vaccinated.



"The data that we have here in Windsor Essex County Health Unit shows that by far the majority of bites are from dogs, then cats, and the rest is from wild animals."

Dr. Aloosh is reminding the public to report all physical contact with domestic or wild animals to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and seek medical attention immediately if required.

He adds that post-exposure shots can be administered soon after a human is exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies. However, once symptoms appear, there is no treatment for rabies and it is almost always fatal.

In 2023 in Canada there were 113 animals that tested positive for rabies and 56 of those animals were in Ontario. These numbers are down compared to the 136 rabies cases in 2022.

Locally, aside from the confirmed case of rabies in a bat this year, the last case of rabies in a land animal in Windsor-Essex was a red fox in 1994.