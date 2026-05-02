Windsor police have closed Howard Avenue between Edinborough Street and Grand Marais Road East due to a crash.
The closure happening shortly after 5:30 a.m.
The accident reconstruction unit is on scene.
No further details have been released and a police spokesperson said a news release was expected later Saturday.
Howard Ave is closed in both directions btwn Grand Marais and Edinborough due to a motor vehicle collision. It is expected to be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area. #YQGtraffic -10625— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 2, 2026