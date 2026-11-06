Portable planetarium is returning to Windsor this weekend

Astronomy in Action will bring its portable planetarium to Windsor on Saturday Nov. 7, 2026.

A travelling planetarium is making a stop in Windsor this weekend apart of its 2026 fall tour.

Astronomy in Action will set up its inflatable digital dome at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church on Norfolk Street Saturday, offering visitors a chance to explore everything from planets and black holes to the far reaches of the universe.

Astronomer Ryan Marciniak says the experience goes far beyond a traditional look at the night sky.

“Generally, we use a planetarium to teach astronomy and explore space, but a modern digital planetarium, which is what we’re bringing, allows you to do so much more,” Marciniak said.

“We can actually fly to other planets, travel through the universe, explore black holes up close, and answer some of those burning questions that our audiences have.”

Three different presentations are being offered, including a Sesame Street themed children’s show, a film exploring new discoveries in astronomy, and a live interactive presentation that changes based on audience questions.

Marciniak says the goal is to make space and science accessible to everyone.

“In our world we have a lot more artificial lights, a lot more satellites are going up in space, it’s a lot harder for anyone to even observe the real night sky aside from creating that connection to our place in the universe. And so we ultimately hope that audiences will come away learning something new, feeling inspired and and awe inspired about the universe we live in,” Marciniak said.

The organization has made several visits to Windsor over the years and Marciniak says support from the community continues to grow.

He adds that tickets are selling well and encourages people to book early to avoid disappointment.

“We generally have some spots available at the door, but many of the shows will be sold out I think before before the date. So as soon as you’re ready to come and see us, get tickets and come and enjoy the show,” Marciniak said.

Online ticket sales closed Thursday evening.

Any remaining tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.