Port Windsor is helping stock up the Comfort Closet at the Youth Wellness Hub Windsor-Essex.

On Tuesday, Windsor Port Authority President and CEO, Steve Salmons, presented a cheque for $5,000 to staff at the Hub location at 215 Eugenie St. in Windsor.

The Comfort Closet is filled with everyday essentials, including hygiene and feminine products, non-perishable and portable snacks, bottled water, deodorant, shampoo, hairbrushes, pens and pencils, notebooks, wet wipes, toothpaste and toothbrushes, clothing items including socks, mittens, gloves, underwear, and other items as needed or requested.

Youth Advisory Committee member Chidera Ikewibe says the Comfort Closet provides essential services that youth may need.

"These might be things you're thinking: Why do youth necessarily need, for example, a first aid kit? When it comes to things that might be a little expensive, that might be essential to their lives, such as a glucose monitor kit, having that Band-Aid and an alcohol swab is most definitely needed," she says.

Each Hub works with local youth service providers and partners to address existing service gaps in the areas of mental health and substance abuse to deliver services to youth aged 12 to 25 and their families.

Ikewibe says the closet is free of charge.

"Essentially, you could just be between buying groceries; it could be a little expensive. You find out you need mouthwash and can just pick it up. You might be facing homelessness; you pick up essentials like underwear and toothpaste, for example, so anyone can use the closet; there's no judgment,' she says.

The Hub opened in July 2024 and is one of 27 located throughout Ontario.

To date, over 1,000 youth have accessed programs and services at the Hub more than 6,000 times.