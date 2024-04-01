The head of the Port of Windsor is anticipating a 'terrific' Great Lakes shipping season for the port.

President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Salmons is projecting five-million tonnes of product to pass through the port along the Detroit River, which he says is on the high end of their norm.

Salmons says he's happy to have Windsor Salt fully operational after a 192 day labour dispute in 2023. The strike impacted the overall amount of product the operation typically moves through the port.

"With Windsor Salt back on line, the major shipper, they ship up to almost two-million tonnes a year," he says. "We missed a million tonnes last year, so we're looking forward to them being back this year."

Salmons says steel and grain shipments are also looking strong for this year.

"Construction continues on major road projects, housing construction is great, and the bridge construction is still in it's final run," he says. "Lots of concrete, lots of aggregate, lots of steel, lots of salt, and lots of grain. That's a good year."

Salmons says during the Ontario budget, there were indications there might be a bit of an economic slow down.

"We're not seeing it at our level, we're seeing grain really strong, steel is very strong. Construction is planned years in advance, so we won't feel that immediate impact, so I think 2024 is going to be great,' he says. "The Conference Board of Canada said last year that Windsor will be the strong growing economy in Canada for the next two to three years, we're seeing all of that."

The Conference Board of Canada released its outlook in December 2023 and it indicated that Windsor was expected to have the strongest growth of all the cities covered in the boards Major City Insights over 2024–27.

The positive view on Windsor's economy stemmed from the investment and job creation the city has attracted, including the $5-billion NextStar electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the multi-million dollar reconstruction of County Road 42, and Amazon's new delivery station on Pillette Road.