A popular Windsor road now has a secondary name.

The corner of Parent Avenue and Niagara Street now has a secondary street sign named Lebanese Way.

The church at the corner was the original St Peter's Maronite Church before it was relocated to a larger location on Tecumseh Road.

This unveiling of Lebanese Way recognized the significant contributions of Lebanese-Canadians to the cultural, social, and economic fabric of Windsor.

City of Windsor officials as well as dozens of members of the Lebanese community attended the event on Friday afternoon.

Georges Salloum, Vice President of the Windsor Essex Lebanese Canadian Club, says this location is important to them.

"This is where all the Lebanese grew up and lived in this area, especially Parent Avenue, Niagara, down to Erie Street, this is where all of us... our grandparents, our great-grandparents they immigrated to Canada, Windsor, and they grew up and lived on these streets."

He says it's emotional to see the road named for them.

"This showcases that we are seen, and we are heard, and that all our efforts and hard work are being heard and seen by the city, city council, and the mayor."

Salloum says everyone is able to see it, and think of the Lebanese community.

"Now at least when we drive by, our children drive by, or any member of the Lebanese community can see and remember the place where they grew up, where their parents started, and what they've become."

The club applied to the city in January for the secondary name to be added, which was approved.

Salloum says there are 10,000 registered Lebanese individuals in the community, but says there are thousands more from 2nd and 3rd generations.