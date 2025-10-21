A popular ride at Adventure Bay Family Water Park in downtown Windsor is out of commission.

The FlowRider has been out of service for a few weeks as it waits for repairs.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, Mayor Drew Dilkens says a company called WhiteWater is coming to the city to look at the ride and see what repairs are needed.

He says the repairs are beyond the capabilities of city staff to fix.

"We're waiting for folks from the company called WhiteWater to come to Windsor and just let us know what exactly we have to do in order to repair this obviously marquee feature we have at Adventure Bay," he says.

Dilkens says the city hopes WhiteWater comes next week to look at the ride.

"Once we have WhiteWater here, we'll understand what it's going to take to get it fixed," says Dilkens. "You can bet we're going to fix it because it is a premier attraction for our water park, and we know people love watching the surfing, but they love experiencing it as well. "It really is an amazing feature in Windsor that's part of that water park."

&nbsp;

He says a number of years ago, a seal blew, and the ride was out of commission for a couple of months.

"We just have to see what the issue is, but we hope to have them here in very short order, hopefully next week, to be able to figure out what we need to do to get that machine running again," he says.

The FlowRider is described as a bodyboarding surf experience which uses jet-propelled water to simulate waves.

Adventure Bay also features a number of other rides and attractions, including a lazy river, a wave pool, water slides and a splash zone.

The water park is currently open on weekends from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.