A popular burger joint in Windsor is shutting down.

Mamo Burger Bar on Ottawa Street announced on social media on Wednesday, that it is closing after nearly 15 years.

Owners Ryan and Tina Odette say they have decided not to renew their lease.

The burger bar is known for its signature burgers including the Daddy Mac, You're My Boy Blue, Pickle Back and Peanut Butter Jelly Time.

According to the social media post, the restaurant is closing at the end of August but a final date has not been confirmed.